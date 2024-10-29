Alphabet reports Q3 Google Cloud revenue $11.35B vs. $8.41B last year

16:06 EDT Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) reports Q3 Google Cloud revenue $11.35B vs. $8.41B last year
- Alphabet reports Q3 EPS $2.12, consensus $1.84
