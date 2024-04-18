News & Insights

Alphabet Reports After the Close on 4/25 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

April 18, 2024 — 12:09 pm EDT

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Alphabet (NASD: GOOG) GOOG next earnings date is projected to be 4/25 after the close, with earnings estimates of $1.50/share on $78.59 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Alphabet earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings
Q4 2023 1/30/2024 1.640
Q3 2023 10/24/2023 1.550
Q2 2023 7/25/2023 1.440
Q1 2023 4/25/2023 1.170
Q4 2022 2/2/2023 1.050

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Alphabet has options available that expire April 26th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the GOOG options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

