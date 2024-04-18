Alphabet Reports After the Close on 4/25 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Alphabet (NASD: GOOG) GOOG next earnings date is projected to be 4/25 after the close, with earnings estimates of $1.50/share on $78.59 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Alphabet earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q4 2023 1/30/2024 1.640 Q3 2023 10/24/2023 1.550 Q2 2023 7/25/2023 1.440 Q1 2023 4/25/2023 1.170 Q4 2022 2/2/2023 1.050

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Alphabet has options available that expire April 26th.

