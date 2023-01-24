Alphabet Reports After the Close on 2/2 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Alphabet (NASD: GOOGL) GOOGL next earnings date is projected to be 2/2 after the close, with earnings estimates of $1.19/share on $76.64 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Alphabet earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q3 2022 10/25/2022 1.060 Q2 2022 7/26/2022 1.210 Q1 2022 4/26/2022 1.230 Q4 2021 2/1/2022 1.530 Q3 2021 10/26/2021 1.400

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Alphabet has options available that expire February 03rd.

