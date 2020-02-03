Alphabet records slowest Q4 revenue growth in 5 years

Refiles to fix typo in headline

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Google-parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O on Monday reported its worst fourth-quarter revenue growth since 2015, missing analysts' estimate for a period in which its top online advertising rivals beat expectations.

Shares of the company fell 4% in extended trading.

The company reported a net income of $10.67 billion, or $15.35 per Class A and B common share and Class C capital share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $8.95 billion, or $12.77 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 17.3% to $46.08 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $46.94 billion and earnings of $12.53 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave in San Francisco and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

