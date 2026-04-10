Alphabet Is Quietly Building Its Next Major Business -- and It Could Be Bigger Than You Think

Key Points

AI growth depends on an infrastructure underlying the whole process.

Google Cloud is gaining momentum, with rapid growth and improving profitability.

Alphabet owns the whole tech stack -- from custom chips to AI models and a full cloud platform.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Most investors think of artificial intelligence (AI) as a software story -- better models, smarter tools, and new applications. But behind every AI system sits something far more important: infrastructure. Every chatbot, recommendation engine, or enterprise AI tool runs on massive computing power somewhere. And increasingly, that "somewhere" is the cloud.

That's where Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is quietly building what could become one of its most important businesses.

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AI doesn't scale without the cloud

AI doesn't run in isolation. It requires enormous amounts of data, storage, and processing power, not just once, but continuously. After all, every AI interaction is unique, so the software (such as ChatGPT) must run a separate computation each time a user makes a request.

Yet most companies don't build that infrastructure themselves. They have to rent it. That's what makes cloud computing so critical. Every time a company trains a model, processes data, or deploys an AI application, it consumes computing power. And that demand doesn't stay flat; it grows exponentially as usage grows.

In short, AI doesn't scale without infrastructure, and infrastructure is one of those areas where big money lies.

Google Cloud is starting to show real momentum

For years, Google Cloud lagged behind its larger competitors, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. That's starting to change. The business has been growing rapidly, with revenue rising 48% year over year in the latest quarter and reaching an annual run rate of more than $70 billion.

Just as important, it has become a major profit contributor to Alphabet's overall business, with operating profit more than doubling from $2.1 billion to $5.3 billion in that period. This isn't just growth for the sake of growth, but profitable and, arguably, sustainable growth in the coming quarters, if not years, as demand from AI computing continues to surge.

If this trajectory continues, the cloud division will gradually grow its overall contribution to Alphabet's underlying profits.

Why is Alphabet better positioned than it looks?

One of the little-known things about Alphabet is that its advantage goes beyond just running data centers. In fact, it operates across the entire AI stack:

custom chips (TPUs)

leading AI models like Gemini

a global data center network

a full enterprise cloud platform

That allows Alphabet to offer a complete service to its customers. Companies don't just want computing power. They want tools that help them build, train, and deploy AI efficiently, without stitching everything together themselves. Alphabet provides that in one ecosystem. And that creates a powerful dynamic: more AI usage, greater cloud demand, and, ultimately, deeper customer stickiness.

What does it mean for investors?

Alphabet built its reputation on search. But its next major growth engine may sit behind the scenes. As AI adoption accelerates, the companies providing the infrastructure will become just as important as those building the models. Alphabet isn't just participating in that shift -- it's positioning itself to help power it.

Still, while the opportunity is clear, execution still matters. A few key signals will determine how big this business becomes:

Does Google Cloud maintain strong growth as AI adoption expands?

Can Alphabet increase its market share in the cloud?

Does profitability grow with revenue?

These factors will shape whether the cloud becomes a central pillar of Alphabet's future, and investors should watch them closely.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.