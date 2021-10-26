Markets
GOOG

Alphabet Q3 Results Trounce Street View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), the parent company of Google, Tuesday reported its third-quarter results, with both profit and revenues trumping Wall Street estimates, reflecting increased ad spending and cloud revenues.

Alphabet reported third-quarter profit of $18.94 billion or $27.99 per share, a jump from last year's profit of $11.25 billion or $16.40 per share. On average, 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $23.47 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Revenues for the quarter surged 41 percent to $65.12 billion from $46.17 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $63.45 billion for the quarter.

Google advertising revenues surged to $53.13 billion from $37.10 billion last year, as YouTube ad and Google Search revenues also increased. Google cloud revenues rose to $4.99 billion from $3.44 billion last year.

Commenting on the results, CEO Sundar Pichai said, "Five years ago, I laid out our vision to become an AI-first company. This quarter's results show how our investments there are enabling us to build more helpful products for people and our partners. Ongoing improvements to Search, and the new Pixel 6, are great examples. And as the digital transformation and shift to hybrid work continue, our Cloud services are helping organizations collaborate and stay secure."

GOOG closed Tuesday's trading at $2,793.44, up $17.98 or 0.65%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, slipped $7.44 or 0.27% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOG GOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular