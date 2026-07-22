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Alphabet Q2 Profit Jumps On Strong Revenue Growth

July 22, 2026 — 05:47 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter results, with profit rising sharply from the year-ago period, driven by higher revenue.

Revenue increased to $119.80 billion in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from $96.43 billion a year earlier. Net income rose to $41.39 billion, or $3.31 per share, compared with $28.20 billion, or $2.31 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Operating income increased to $40.77 billion from $31.27 billion a year earlier, while income before income taxes rose to $46.51 billion from $33.93 billion.

Total costs and expenses increased to $79.03 billion from $65.16 billion, driven by higher cost of revenues, research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses.

GOOG is currently trading after hours at $333.41, down $8.50 or 2.49 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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