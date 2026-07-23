Alphabet Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Growth & Cloud Momentum

Alphabet Inc. GOOG emphasized accelerating artificial intelligence adoption across its consumer and enterprise businesses during its second-quarter 2026earnings call Management focused on AI-driven product improvements, expanding cloud demand and investments needed to support long-term growth.

Alphabet reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $9.11 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.88 and delivering a surprise of 216.32%. The company generated revenues of $103.62 billion, up 24% from the year-ago quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $101.28 billion by 2.31%, as Google Cloud growth accelerated sharply.

Alphabet Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

GOOG Expands Gemini AI Adoption

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, highlighted broad momentum across Gemini products, noting that AI investments are reshaping Alphabet’s businesses. He said Gemini models were processing 22 billion API tokens per minute and the Gemini app reached 950 million monthly active users.

Pichai said Alphabet is continuing to develop new Gemini models, including Gemini 4, while improving cost efficiency through its Flash model family. He emphasized that the company is targeting both frontier capabilities and lower-cost AI solutions.

Management also pointed to enterprise AI adoption as a key growth area. Pichai noted that nearly 90% of Fortune 100 companies are using Gemini Enterprise, reflecting demand for AI-powered workflows and automation.

Alphabet’s Cloud Momentum Accelerates

Alphabet’s Google Cloud business was a major focus of the call, with revenues surging 82% year over year to $24.8 billion. Management attributed growth to enterprise AI solutions, AI infrastructure and core Google Cloud Platform services.

Anat Ashkenazi, senior VP and CFO, said Cloud operating income more than tripled year over year to $8.8 billion, while operating margin expanded to 35.6%. She highlighted strong demand for AI products as a key driver.

Cloud backlog increased by more than $50 billion sequentially to $514 billion. Management said the majority of backlog relates to GCP contracts and expects slightly more than half to convert into revenues over the next 24 months.

GOOG Builds AI Into Search

Google Search remained a central part of Alphabet’s AI strategy, with Search and other revenues growing 17% year over year to $63.3 billion. Management credited AI features with increasing user engagement and improving advertising performance.

Philipp Schindler, senior vice president and chief business officer of Google, said Gemini is being integrated throughout advertising systems to improve ad quality, advertiser tools and AI-powered search experiences.

Schindler also highlighted adoption of AI Max advertising tools, saying advertisers using AI-powered campaigns have seen higher conversion value at similar return on ad spend levels.

Alphabet Raises AI Investment Plans

Management increased full-year 2026 capital expenditure guidance to $195 billion to $205 billion from the previous $180 billion to $190 billion range. The increase reflects faster capacity expansion to meet AI demand.

Ashkenazi said Alphabet remains in a supply-constrained environment and plans to continue investing as long as returns remain attractive. She noted that higher infrastructure spending will pressure depreciation, data center costs and free cash flow.

The company spent $44.9 billion on capital expenditures in the quarter, primarily focused on technical infrastructure. Trailing 12-month free cash flow was $53.3 billion.

GOOG Addresses AI Competition Questions

A Morgan Stanley analyst asked management how its view of AI returns had changed after another year of investment. Pichai said Alphabet has become more optimistic about AI opportunities across consumer, developer and enterprise markets.

A JPMorgan analyst questioned Alphabet’s ability to keep Gemini at the AI frontier. Pichai acknowledged competitive pressure in areas such as coding but expressed confidence in continued model development and future Gemini releases.

Analysts also asked about TPU demand and external capacity. Management said TPU systems expand Alphabet’s addressable market, while third-party capacity will temporarily support customer demand as internal infrastructure scales.

Alphabet Maintains Long-Term AI Focus

Alphabet’s management emphasized that AI infrastructure, models and enterprise solutions remain the company’s primary investment priorities. Executives pointed to demand trends across consumers, developers and businesses as justification for continued spending.

GOOG also highlighted other AI-related efforts, including cybersecurity, agent platforms and AI-powered services across Search, YouTube and Cloud. Management’s outlook focused on expanding AI capabilities while balancing near-term cost pressures.

Zacks Signals Point to Mixed Style Profile

Alphabet currently sports Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating favorable earnings estimate revision trends under the Zacks Rank methodology. The Zacks Style Scores complement the rank by evaluating characteristics such as value, growth, momentum and VGM. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GOOG has a Value Score of D, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of C. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise earnings estimates following quarterly results.

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