Alphabet price target raised to $215 from $185 at Oppenheimer

October 30, 2024 — 08:31 am EDT

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) to $215 from $185 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following quarterly results. The firm notes Alphabet delivered upside across all segments, belaying fears of tough comps, and with AI driving search upside and margins, revenue 2%/1% above Opco/Street and Services margins 221bps/233bps ahead.

