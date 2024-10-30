News & Insights

Alphabet price target raised to $212 from $206 at Roth MKM

October 30, 2024 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Alphabet (GOOGL) to $212 from $206 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported a clean beat in Q3 that was driven by strength in Search and “highly impressive” material acceleration in Cloud revenue as its core Google Services operating margin exceeded 40%, its Cloud margins reached a record high of 17%, and its CapEx stayed at a $52B annual run rate, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

