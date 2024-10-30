News & Insights

Alphabet price target raised to $210 from $200 at Piper Sandler

October 30, 2024 — 07:11 am EDT

Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion raised the firm’s price target on Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) to $210 from $200 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes Google reported a solid Q3, with mid-teens revenue growth and revenue and op income 2% and 8% above its estimates. Gemini could be a profound tailwind to the ad stack and AI overlays are expanding and taking hold, Piper adds. Results at Cloud and within YouTube subscriptions stood out. A nice debut for new CFO Ashkenazi, the op margin result was a positive surprise, says the firm.

Read More on GOOGL:

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL

