Alphabet Outperforms FAANG Peers; What’s Next?

Despite the volatility and selling in tech stocks, 2021 has been a profitable year for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shareholders.

Thanks to the strength in its financials, Alphabet stock is up about 70% this year, outperforming its FAANG peers (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, and Netflix) by a wide margin.

It’s worth noting that Alphabet registered strong growth across its business segments for the first three quarters of 2021. Increased ad sales, strength in its cloud business, and easier year-over-year comparisons drove Alphabet’s financials in 2021.

It’s worth noting that the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on ad sales in 2020. However, improvement in ad formats and delivery and increased spending by advertisers in 2021 boosted Alphabet’s Google Services revenues.

What’s Next?

Alphabet could benefit from the ongoing strength in advertising and cloud revenues. Moreover, the company projects hardware and YouTube subscription revenues to support growth. However, Alphabet expects Google Play’s revenue to remain muted in Q4. Furthermore, sales and marketing expenses are projected to increase.

Taking note of Alphabet’s strong financial performance, Ivan Feinseth of Tigress Financial reiterated his Buy rating on GOOGL. The analyst raised the price target to $3,540 from $3,185.

Feinseth added, “GOOGL is at the forefront of every major secular technology trend, including the growth of mobile engagement, video sharing, advertising, enterprise, and cloud computing, and the ongoing shift to digital advertising and online spending.”

Feinseth expects Alphabet to benefit from the increasing focus on AI (artificial intelligence), which is “driving greater product functionality and significant growth opportunities.” He also highlighted Alphabet’s strong balance sheet and cash flow which enable it to fund growth initiatives and enhance shareholders’ returns through share repurchases.

It’s worth noting that Alphabet ended Q3 with $142 billion in cash and marketable securities. Moreover, Alphabet generated free cash flow of $18.7 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street’s Take

Along with Feinseth, most Wall Street analysts are upbeat about Alphabet stock. On TipRanks, GOOGL has received 26 Buys and 2 Holds for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average Alphabet price target of $3,368.75 indicates 14.9% upside potential to current levels.

Furthermore, Alphabet stock scores a “Perfect 10” on TipRanks’ Smart Score system.

