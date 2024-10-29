Alphabet options imply 6.0% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Alphabet (GOOG) is 1.7x normal with calls leading puts 9:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.0%, or $10.34, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 6.5%.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GOOG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.