Alphabet options imply 6.0% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Alphabet (GOOG) is 1.7x normal with calls leading puts 9:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.0%, or $10.34, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 6.5%.
