Alphabet Officially Joins the Dow. These 3 Dow Dividend Stocks Are Better Buys for July.

Key Points

Honeywell Technologies offers a fresh automation-focused business after its breakup, while maintaining its dividend for income investors.

Amgen combines a growing dividend with long-term upside if its monthly obesity drug MariTide succeeds.

Chevron pairs a reliable dividend with production growth from its Guyana oil assets, giving investors both income and growth potential.

10 stocks we like better than Honeywell Technologies ›

The Dow Jones Industrial Average looks different this month. Before trading opened on June 29, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) took Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) seat in the 30-stock index, a move S&P Dow Jones Indices framed as a way to broaden the Dow's exposure to advertising, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. It is a milestone for a company that once seemed too big and too tech-heavy for a benchmark first built in 1896.

There is a catch for income investors, though. Alphabet pays only a token dividend, and its yield is far below that of the Dow's established payers. For readers who care about getting paid to wait, three other Dow members look like more rewarding places to put money to work in July.

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1. Honeywell Technologies bets on pure-play automation

The most interesting story in the Dow this summer belongs to Honeywell Technologies (NASDAQ: HON). On the same day Alphabet joined the index, Honeywell completed the spinoff of its aerospace arm and reinvented itself as a focused automation company. The old conglomerate split into three separate businesses: Honeywell Technologies, Honeywell Aerospace, and Solstice Advanced Materials.

What remains is a company centered on factory automation, building controls, and energy systems, which is the plumbing behind modern industry. Breakups like this can unlock value that sat hidden inside a sprawling parent, since management gains the freedom to direct capital toward the parts growing fastest. Honeywell kept its dividend through the separation, which gives patient shareholders income while the market sorts out what the leaner business is worth. The risk is real: Spinoffs bring messy accounting and a stretch of uncertainty before the pieces find their footing.

2. Amgen pairs a rising dividend with an obesity wild card

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) does not make headlines the way flashier biotech names do, yet it has built one of healthcare's steadier dividends. The company raised its payout by 6% for 2026, extending a long run of increases that has turned it into a favorite among income seekers.

The part that could reshape the story sits in its pipeline. Amgen is running a wide set of late-stage trials for MariTide, its monthly obesity treatment, spanning weight management, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular outcomes. The obesity market is enormous, and a once-a-month injection could stand apart from the weekly options that dominate today. Nothing is a sure thing in drug development, and a trial stumble would sting, but shareholders collect a growing dividend while that bet plays out. That combination of income today and optionality tomorrow is rare in a stock this large.

3. Chevron turns Guyana into a growth engine

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has lifted its payout for decades without interruption, and it added another 4% increase for 2026. That consistency is the draw for conservative investors, but the more overlooked development is what the company bought.

Its acquisition of Hess, completed in 2025, handed Chevron a 30% stake in Guyana's Stabroek Block, one of the largest oil discoveries of the century. Output there keeps climbing as new offshore vessels come online, giving an old energy giant a rare source of low-cost growth. Oil prices remain the obvious wild card, and a sharp drop would pressure both profits and buybacks. Even so, few dividend payers this size can point to a growth story this concrete.

These are strong picks for July

Alphabet's arrival makes the Dow more modern, but modern does not always mean better for income. Honeywell Technologies offers a fresh start as a focused operator, Amgen offers a growing dividend with real upside, and Chevron offers reliability plus a Guyana catalyst that few peers can match. For investors who want a portfolio that pays them along the way, these three look like the better buys this month. As always, spreading money across all three, rather than chasing one, is the steadier path.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amgen, Chevron, and Honeywell Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.