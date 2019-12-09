US Markets

Alphabet names Nobel Prize winner Frances Arnold to board

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Google parent Alphabet Inc on Monday named Noble Prize winner Frances Arnold to its board, filling a vacancy left by the retirement of fellow academic Shirley Tilghman.

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O on Monday named Noble Prize winner Frances Arnold to its board, filling a vacancy left by the retirement of fellow academic Shirley Tilghman.

Arnold, who manages a research group at the California Institute of Technology, will serve on the technology giant's nominating and corporate governance committee.

Alphabet said she will receive an initial equity award of $1 million in the form of restricted stock units.

Arnold won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2018 for pioneering science in enzymes and antibodies.

Tilghman, a molecular biology professor, retired from Alphabet's board in February last year.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0536;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular