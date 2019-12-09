Alphabet names Nobel Prize winner Frances Arnold to board

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O on Monday named Noble Prize winner Frances Arnold to its board, filling a vacancy left by the retirement of fellow academic Shirley Tilghman.

Arnold, who manages a research group at the California Institute of Technology, will serve on the technology giant's nominating and corporate governance committee.

Alphabet said she will receive an initial equity award of $1 million in the form of restricted stock units.

Arnold won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2018 for pioneering science in enzymes and antibodies.

Tilghman, a molecular biology professor, retired from Alphabet's board in February last year.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

