US Markets
GOOGL

Alphabet misses sales estimates; shares sink

Contributors
Paresh Dave Reuters
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Google parent Alphabet Inc fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales on Tuesday, its first miss since before the pandemic, as advertisers cut spending against the backdrop of rising worries of a global economic slowdown.

By Paresh Dave and Nivedita Balu

April 26 (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales on Tuesday, its first miss since before the pandemic, as advertisers cut spending against the backdrop of rising worries of a global economic slowdown.

The world's largest provider of search and video ads said first-quarter sales were $68.01 billion, 23% higher than last year but below the average estimate of $68.1 billion among financial analysts tracked by Refinitiv.

Quarterly profit was $16.436 billion, or $24.62 per share, missing expectations of $25.76 per share.

Alphabet shares fell 6.5% in after-hours trading.

The results show that Google is struggling in the latest economic phase of the pandemic, which is bringing elevated interest rates, higher transport costs and shortages of products from couches to cars to infant formula.

Google is expected to grab 29%, or the leading share, of the $602 billion global online ad market in 2022, at least the 12th straight year it has been on top, according to Insider Intelligence.

Though Alphabet shares were down over 17% this year entering Tuesday, they have risen nearly 90% over the past two years.

Alphabet bought back over $81 billion in shares over the last two years and on Tuesday said its board had authorized an additional $70 billion in repurchases.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Paresh Dave in Oakland, Calif. Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Matthew Lewis)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular