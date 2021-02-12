Markets
Alphabet, Microsoft, Qualcomm protest Nvidia's Arm acquisition - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Big tech companies including Alphabet Inc, Qualcomm Inc and Microsoft Corp are complaining to U.S. antitrust regulators about Nvidia Corp's agreement to acquire Arm Ltd, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3aXoiW1 on Friday.

Nvidia struck a deal with Japan's SoftBank Group 9984.T in September to buy Arm.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

GOOGL QCOM MSFT NVDA

