Alphabet, Microsoft, Qualcomm protest Nvidia's Arm acquisition - Bloomberg News

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Big tech companies including Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O are complaining to U.S. antitrust regulators about Nvidia Corp's NVDA.O agreement to acquire Arm Ltd, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Nvidia struck a deal with Japan's SoftBank Group 9984.T in September to buy Arm.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.