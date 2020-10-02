Alphabet Launches Google TV Streamer and New Pixel Phones

In a world crowded with smartphones and video streaming services and devices, do consumers still need more?

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) clearly thinks the answer is yes as it launches a new streamer and a fresh version of its Chromecast dongle. Those offerings, along with the latest iterations of Alphabet's Pixel line of smartphones, were unveiled during Google's Launch Night on Wednesday.

Image source: Getty Images.

The phones are the Pixel 4a 5G and 5, two 5G-capable handsets that -- like their forebears -- use the Google-developed Android operating system. The former is essentially an upgrade of the existing 4a, adding that 5G capability and featuring a slightly larger screen. The latter has a set of convenience and hardware features, including wireless charging and a body made of metal (as opposed to the Pixel 4a 5G's plastic).

The Pixel 4a 5G starts at $499, while the Pixel 5 retails for at least $699.

In the streaming-video realm, Google TV is a platform that ties together content from a host of outside providers, reminiscent of Roku's provider-neutral interface. Naturally, Google TV is very friendly to Alphabet's own YouTube TV, which broadcasts live programming; Google TV users can access that service's channel guide quickly and directly in the upper menu.

Lastly, Alphabet/Google's latest video-watching gadget, the Chromecast with Google TV, is a plug-and-play device that is inserted directly into a USB port on a TV. It also comes with a dedicated remote control, unlike previous Chromecasts that required a smartphone or even a PC as a navigation tool. As the device's name implies, its native streaming platform is Google TV.

Chromecast with Google TV, in the tradition of that product line, is inexpensive, starting at $49.99.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet (A shares)

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alphabet (A shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Â

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Â

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.