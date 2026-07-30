Alphabet Just Gave Investors 514 Billion Reasons to Load Up on Shares

Key Points

The market is more focused on Alphabet's spending than its performance.

The stock is priced to buy.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has been a strong stock pick over the last few years, but I think investors just got another reason why it can continue to deliver incredible performance over the next few years. During its second-quarter earnings presentation, Alphabet informed investors that its Google Cloud backlog had spiked to $514 billion. For reference, Google Cloud generated $24.8 billion in revenue during Q2 2026. At that run rate, it would take Alphabet over five years to churn through its backlog. That's not going to happen in that long a time frame, as Alphabet will increase its computing resources to allow it to churn through that backlog much faster.

That is a recipe for great company success, and I think it will also deliver strong stock performance. If you don't have shares of Alphabet, now is the time to load up, while the market is distracted by spending rather than focusing on real business performance.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

You have to spend money to make money

The market isn't all that concerned about Alphabet's dominant Q2 performance. Even though Google Cloud's revenue grew at a jaw-dropping 82% year-over-year pace and achieved a 36% operating margin, it cares more about how much Alphabet is spending. Alphabet hiked its capital expenditure guidance to $195 billion to $205 billion this year, which has the market concerned that it's overspending on its artificial intelligence (AI) computing capacity.

However, I think this is short-sighted thinking. If you owned a business that was rapidly growing and could monetize part of that business via cloud computing, wouldn't you spend as much money as possible to maximize your market share? I think the market has lost sight of this, and that Alphabet is spending big because it knows there is a massive backlog that will turn into recurring revenue over the long term.

This justifies the spending, and I think it is all the reason investors need to load up on the stock.

But if you're looking for one more reason, the stock is also fairly priced. Alphabet's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio metrics are skewed due to a massive return from its SpaceX investment. Instead, I'll value the stock using operating cash flow. From this perspective, Alphabet is approaching the lowest levels it has traded at in essentially a year, and I think it's a great value.

Alphabet has the growth and catalyst it needs to turn into an even larger company, and I think right now is the perfect opportunity to scoop up shares.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $397,081!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,166,221!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 203% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 30, 2026.

Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.