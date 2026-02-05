Alphabet Just Delivered Great News for Nvidia Stock Investors

Key Points

Alphabet delivered solid results in its fourth quarter, touting strong returns from its AI investments.

The company is doubling its capex this year to $175 billion-$185 billion.

Nvidia is likely to receive a significant portion of that spend.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) delivered solid results across the board in its fourth-quarter earnings report on Wednesday night. However, after the stock had doubled in the last six months, it wasn't enough to keep the rally going, especially as the AI trade has come under pressure in recent weeks.

Alphabet beat estimates on the top and bottom lines, but investors were wary of its aggressive capital expenditure plans in 2026 to fuel its AI ambitions.

The Google parent said it planned to spend $175 billion-$185 billion in capex this year, which is double what it spent last year.

While that level of spending adds risks for Alphabet, there is at least one big winner from the move: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the dominant maker of data-center GPUs to run AI applications.

Where the $175 billion is going

Alphabet management touted the return from investments it's already made in AI, and it plans to step up investing in AI compute to "support frontier model development by Google DeepMind," meaning cutting-edge AI that likely requires Nvidia hardware, in addition to improvements in core businesses like advertising.

Management also called out Nvidia as a key partner, and said it would be among the first to get access to Nvidia's new Vera Rubin GPU platform.

That's also a reminder that for all of the talk about big tech companies like Alphabet challenging Nvidia with its TPUs, the hyperscalers like Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms are still largely dependent on Nvidia hardware.

Alphabet also gave a full-throated defense of the AI boom, saying it had sold 8 million paid seats for Gemini Enterprise just four months after its launch, and it added, "Overall, we are seeing our AI investments and infrastructure drive revenue and growth across the board to meet customer demand and cap on the growing opportunities ahead of us."

What it means for Nvidia

Last week, Meta Platforms announced plans to nearly double its capital expenditures this year, and now Alphabet is doing the same.

At a time when software stocks are plunging on fears of disruption from AI, which is bringing down chip stocks like Nvidia, these capital expenditures show that the AI boom is not only alive but accelerating, and it bodes well for continued growth for Nvidia.

The Wall Street consensus for Nvidia's fiscal 2027, which just began, is for Nvidia's revenue to jump 52%. Based on the capex forecasts from Alphabet and Meta, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the AI chip leader beat that.

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 5, 2026.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.