Alphabet Joins Dow Jones: ETF Likely to Benefit

Alphabet GOOGL shares climbed 4.8% on Monday after the company officially entered the Dow Jones Industrial Average, earning one of Wall Street's most recognizable blue-chip distinctions.

Who Benefits More: Dow Jones or Alphabet?

The inclusion is largely symbolic for Alphabet rather than a major catalyst for new demand. Alphabet is already a key component of both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq-100, where the bulk of passive investment assets are concentrated, as quoted on CNBC.

However, the addition marks a major milestone for the Dow Jones index, shifting its focus away from traditional telecommunications toward artificial intelligence and other key tech areas.

Note that a recent tech entrant to the Dow Jones — NVIDIA NVDA — has struggled to deliver significant gains, with NVDA up only 3.2% this year. NVDA officially joined the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Nov. 8, 2024. But Alphabet stock has gained 11.4% so far this year and has surged 98% over the past year (as of June 26, 2026).

Investors Question Returns on AI Spending

Despite Monday's advance, Alphabet remains on pace for its weakest monthly performance since February 2025, as quoted on the same CNBC article. The stock has declined in six of the past seven weeks, a stark contrast to May.

Growing concerns over the effectiveness of Alphabet's massive AI investments continue to weigh on sentiment. Competition from lower-cost Chinese models is intensifying, putting downward pressure on pricing.

China’s DeepSeek has indicated that the fourth version of its open-source model will be released within weeks. Competition from rivals like Anthropic and OpenAI is an additional headwind.

Compute Constraints Create New Pressures

Alphabet reportedly lacks sufficient compute capacity to satisfy enterprise demand, including requirements from clients such as Meta. To address the shortfall, the company has turned to infrastructure partners, the same CNBC article noted.

Dow Jones Likely to Benefit

Since the Dow Jones is a price-weighted index rather than a market capitalization-weighted one, a stock's influence is determined by its share price rather than its overall size. Alphabet was added to replace Verizon — which had a much lower, less influential stock price.

At its debut (with Alphabet's share price at around $350 at the time of writing), the move translated to approximately 4% of the index's total movement. Note that the Information Technology sector accounted for about 16% of the Dow Jones at the time of writing.

Any significant positive move in AI stock prices can benefit the Dow Jones more significantly following Alphabet’s entry into the index. The State Street SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA should reflect the potential Alphabet-led benefit in the coming days. However, concerns about an AI bubble are a risk.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

State Street SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA): ETF Research Reports

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.