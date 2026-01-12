Alphabet Joins $4 Tln Club As AI Momentum Lifts Shares

(RTTNews) - Alphabet has just become the fourth company to hit a $4 trillion market cap, joining the ranks of Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple, thanks to a nearly 1 percent rise in its stock on Monday.

This bump came after Apple announced that it's using Google's Gemini tech as the backbone for its AI models and the next version of Siri.

This achievement wraps up a great year for Alphabet, which stood out as one of Wall Street's top performers in 2025. Over the past year, its shares jumped by 65 percent, marking the biggest annual increase since 2009. Investors have responded positively to Google's renewed energy in AI and its knack for handling regulatory hurdles.

The recent growth spurt for Alphabet has come from a wave of AI-centric launches, like Ironwood, its seventh-generation tensor processing unit, and the rollout of Gemini 3, which received some early praise.

Analysts believe these advancements have bolstered Google's standing across the AI tech landscape, covering everything from custom chips to cloud services and models.

Even with rising competition from OpenAI and worries about the future of online ads, Alphabet has reassured its investors that innovation is at the heart of what they do.

With many Google Cloud clients embracing AI offerings, more analysts see the company as being in a solid position for ongoing growth in the coming years.

