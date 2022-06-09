Alphabet Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) is an all-weather investment because of its consistent growth in revenue and earnings, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world. The only thing investors wait for is the right time to invest in GOOG stock.

On that front, the timing couldn’t be better. Shares are down over 17% in the year thus far due to concerns over rising interest rates and inflation.

Alphabet continues to grow and benefits from its ambition, product quality, reach, and performance in digital advertising. This has helped it remain the most prominent company in this industry.

However, due to the company’s size, it has attracted significant regulatory pressure. Authorities are currently investigating and taking legal action against various tech companies to explore their services’ antitrust issues. Some legislative initiatives launched by Congress and European governments concerning big tech. These are short-term headwinds for companies like Alphabet.

Plus, Google still relies heavily on advertising revenues. Advertising generates almost 80% of Google’s revenue and profits. However, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has thrown down the gauntlet and is looking to encroach on this space. Amazon has recently reported over $30 billion in advertising revenue last year. Amazon’s advertising platform has been on a tear lately. It offers great sales potential, and Google could be in trouble if it chooses to ignore this swift rise.

However, on the whole, the company remains in a very good place financially on the back of its historically strong cash position. Therefore, you can rest easy when investing in GOOG stock.

Ticker Company Current Price GOOG Alphabet Inc. $2,355.10

Keep Buying GOOG Stock

Alphabet is the parent company of Google, which is its most profitable division. It was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 1998. Alphabet has also been known to own companies such as Nest, Calico and Verily.

Alphabet has gone through many changes since it was founded in 1998. In 2015, Google changed its name to Alphabet. The company’s mission statement became “to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.”

Alphabet’s structure is unique because of its dual structure of holding both an operating business unit called Google and a holding business unit called Alphabet. This structure allows for some separation between the two entities while keeping everything under one umbrella.

Alphabet has many subsidiaries that are involved in different industries, such as life sciences, artificial intelligence, robotics, healthcare and technology.

After a great 2021, the Nasdaq composite has been slipping sharply since the start of 2022, which is important to consider. Under these circumstances, tech companies need to keep current on all aspects of the company and make sure they are maximizing profitability. No tech company worth its salt wants to give investors one more reason to abandon ship.

Alphabet’s first-quarter earnings report showed some plateauing growth areas, but the company is providing several reasons to remain bullish on one of the best tech stocks in the world.

Alphabet reported impressive returns for the second quarter of 2021. Despite a sluggish economy, the company grew its video platform, YouTube, and established companies with their momentum. The company is investing aggressively in its cloud computing segment and new areas like the metaverse. The markets love the action, so GOOG stock handily outperformed the S&P 500.

The company is not slowing down, letting as many opportunities pass by. That’s why you need to keep investing in GOOG stock.

The Cloud Segment Is Looking Like a Diamond in the Rough

This is a highlight of Alphabet’s first-quarter results. One of the main takeaways was its growth in Google Cloud. The cloud computing market is forecasted to grow by leaps and bounds in the next few decades, with a 15.7% estimated growth for the global market’s development. Several companies are fighting for their share of the growing market, improving the quality of their product offering along the way.

Alphabet had a 44% increase compared to last year for its Cloud segment. Cloud computing is becoming more popular on the stock market, especially with Google Workspace and Amazon Web Services in demand due to their special features and capabilities. This leads to increased average revenue per seat.

In addition, Alphabet is doubling down on its cloud growth and aggressive hiring. Ruth Porat, Alphabet’s CFO, furthered the point by explaining that the company hired 7,400 people in Q1 as it worked towards maintaining a high growth rate for the segment.

Alphabet is a corporation that is widely popular in many industries. It’s also in the early stages of developing new services and have several patents. The most recent service it rolled out has been cybersecurity.

Alphabet is on the rise, making big plans to avoid detection. It has already bought two cybersecurity companies, and it’s now working to integrate them. The integration will offer superior protection against threats.

GOOG Stock: Time to Buy Is Now

Alphabet announced that its board of directors approved a 20-for-1 stock split, effective on July 15, as part of its fourth-quarter earnings report. It is one of many big tech companies to announce a stock split in recent years. Many tech companies are pursuing this strategy because they want their stock to become more accessible to retail investors.

The combination of its investments in cloud computing and areas like the metaverse has created a great stock. Meanwhile, the wider market correction and the upcoming stock split are icing on the cake, making GOOG stock a can’t miss prospect.

