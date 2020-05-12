Alphabet Is Heading for Many Years of Double-Digit Earnings Growth, Analyst Says

Alphabet shares have rallied 5% in 2020 despite concerns about weakness in digital advertising, as investors look beyond the current downturn to the promised land on the other side of the pandemic.

Bullish Wall Street analysts, of which there are many, see higher highs ahead for shares of Google’s parent company (ticker: (GOOGL).

Tuesday morning, Citi’s Jason Bazinet repeated his Buy rating on the search-engine giant’s shares, while lifting his target for the stock price to $1,600, from $1,400. Alphabet shares were off fractionally at $1,396.16.

Bazinet slightly trimmed his forecast for 2020 earnings per share to reflect the company’s recent first-quarter results. He now expects earnings of $39.05 a share, down from $40.56, and below the Wall Street consensus at $41.59.

But for 2021, he lifted his estimate to $55.53 from $54.30, leaving his call a little above the consensus expectation for a result of $54.86. Bazinet sees profits in 2022 jumping to $72.28 a share. He sees 5% revenue growth in 2020, but a rebound to 20% in 2021.

The analyst writes that he has four reasons for his bullish stance on the stock, which he views as a core holding: A strong competitive position across “most key secular growth segments” in the internet business, management’s record of execution, the potential for “many years” of double-digit earnings growth, and an attractive valuation.

Write to Eric J. Savitz at eric.savitz@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.