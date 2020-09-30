US Markets
Alphabet Inc's Google launches Google TV, new Chromecast

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google on Wednesday launched Google TV, which would show content from streaming services including Netflix Inc NFLX.O and Walt Disney Co's DIS.N Disney+.

The tech giant also unveiled a new Chromecast streaming device that will now come with a remote control. It will cost $49.99 in the United States and will be available in other countries by the end of the year.

In addition, Google also introduced 5G-enabled phone Pixel 5, with a starting price of $699.

GOOGL NFLX DIS

