Alphabet Inc. Q1 Income Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $23.66 billion, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $15.05 billion, or $1.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $80.54 billion from $69.79 billion last year.

Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $23.66 Bln. vs. $15.05 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.89 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $80.54 Bln vs. $69.79 Bln last year.

