Alphabet Inc. Q1 Earnings Climb

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $17.93 billion, or $26.29 per share. This compares with $6.84 billion, or $9.87 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $15.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.4% to $55.31 billion from $41.16 billion last year.

Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $17.93 Bln. vs. $6.84 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $26.29 vs. $9.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $15.82 -Revenue (Q1): $55.31 Bln vs. $41.16 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.