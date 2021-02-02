Alphabet Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $15.23 billion, or $22.30 per share. This compares with $10.67 billion, or $15.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $15.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.5% to $56.90 billion from $46.08 billion last year.

Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $15.23 Bln. vs. $10.67 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $22.30 vs. $15.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $15.90 -Revenue (Q4): $56.90 Bln vs. $46.08 Bln last year.

