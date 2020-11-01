Alphabet Inc. Just Recorded A 46% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

A week ago, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG.L) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 7.7% to hit US$46b. Alphabet also reported a statutory profit of US$16.40, which was an impressive 46% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:GOOG.L Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Following the latest results, Alphabet's 35 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$212.8b in 2021. This would be a huge 24% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to expand 15% to US$60.00. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$208.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$57.00 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 6.2% to US$1,859. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Alphabet analyst has a price target of US$2,250 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$1,237. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Alphabet's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Alphabet's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 24% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 18%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 16% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Alphabet to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Alphabet's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Alphabet. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Alphabet analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the Alphabet Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

