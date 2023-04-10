Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed at $106.95, marking a -1.79% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 19.66% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

Alphabet Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.05, down 14.63% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $56.95 billion, up 1.65% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.11 per share and revenue of $247.06 billion, which would represent changes of +12.06% and +5.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% lower. Alphabet Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alphabet Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.3 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.37.

It is also worth noting that GOOG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GOOG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

