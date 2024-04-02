Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) ending at $155.87, denoting a -0.4% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.95%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 16.62% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Alphabet Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.49, showcasing a 27.35% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $65.95 billion, showing a 13.57% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.77 per share and a revenue of $286.48 billion, signifying shifts of +16.72% and +11.68%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. Alphabet Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Alphabet Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.1, so one might conclude that Alphabet Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that GOOG has a PEG ratio of 1.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.21.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GOOG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

