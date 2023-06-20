Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed at $123.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.36%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alphabet Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Alphabet Inc. to post earnings of $1.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $60.21 billion, up 4.76% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.41 per share and revenue of $248.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.64% and +6.18%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Alphabet Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.98, which means Alphabet Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, GOOG's PEG ratio is currently 1.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GOOG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GOOG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

