Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed at $136.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.07% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.42% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.68% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alphabet Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.45, up 36.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $63.16 billion, up 10.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.68 per share and revenue of $253.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.56% and +8.46%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% higher. Alphabet Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Alphabet Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.77, which means Alphabet Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that GOOG has a PEG ratio of 1.57 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

