Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed at $136.93, marking a +1.06% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.73% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alphabet Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $63.16 billion, up 10.29% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.67% higher. Alphabet Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31, so we one might conclude that Alphabet Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that GOOG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GOOG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.