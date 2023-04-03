Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed at $104.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.88% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 10.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.71%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alphabet Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.15, down 6.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $56.95 billion, up 1.65% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.11 per share and revenue of $247.06 billion, which would represent changes of +12.06% and +5.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower within the past month. Alphabet Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Alphabet Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.34. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.33.

We can also see that GOOG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GOOG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

