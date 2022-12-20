Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed at $89.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.6% in that time.

Alphabet Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Alphabet Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.20 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $63.23 billion, up 2.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.68 per share and revenue of $234.01 billion, which would represent changes of -16.58% and +10.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Alphabet Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Alphabet Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.05. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.82.

We can also see that GOOG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GOOG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.