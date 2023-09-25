Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed the most recent trading day at $132.17, moving +0.7% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.45%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.38%.

Alphabet Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Alphabet Inc. to post earnings of $1.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 36.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $63.15 billion, up 10.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.68 per share and revenue of $253.64 billion, which would represent changes of +24.56% and +8.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. Alphabet Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Alphabet Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.12. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.8.

We can also see that GOOG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GOOG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

