Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed at $138.96, marking a +0.48% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 7.95% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alphabet Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.45, up 36.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $63.15 billion, up 10.27% from the year-ago period.

GOOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.68 per share and revenue of $253.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.56% and +8.45%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Alphabet Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alphabet Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.36 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.

Meanwhile, GOOG's PEG ratio is currently 1.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.