Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed at $2,451.76, marking a +1.96% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.15% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GOOG as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $19.63, up 93.78% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $46.17 billion, up 46.08% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $89.46 per share and revenue of $194.39 billion, which would represent changes of +52.64% and +29.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.77% higher. GOOG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note GOOG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.88, which means GOOG is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that GOOG has a PEG ratio of 1.48 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

