Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed at $2,285.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.47% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.54% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 7.34% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GOOG as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $15.74, up 59.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $42.23 billion, up 25.28% from the year-ago period.

GOOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $69.28 per share and revenue of $186.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.21% and +24.61%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher within the past month. GOOG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, GOOG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 32.4, so we one might conclude that GOOG is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that GOOG has a PEG ratio of 1.83 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

