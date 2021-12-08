Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed the most recent trading day at $2,974.41, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.81% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alphabet Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $26.71, up 19.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $59.3 billion, up 27.71% from the year-ago period.

GOOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $108.29 per share and revenue of $209.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +84.76% and +39.8%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.4% higher. Alphabet Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Alphabet Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.34. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.27.

We can also see that GOOG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

