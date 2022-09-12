Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed at $111.87, marking a +0.08% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.14%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alphabet Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Alphabet Inc. to post earnings of $1.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $58.44 billion, up 8.99% from the year-ago period.

GOOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.21 per share and revenue of $236.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.13% and +11.73%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher within the past month. Alphabet Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Alphabet Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.45. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.35.

We can also see that GOOG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): Free Stock Analysis Report



