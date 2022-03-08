Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed at $2,545.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.64% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 10.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.24%.

Alphabet Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Alphabet Inc. to post earnings of $25.68 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.32%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $55.77 billion, up 22.31% from the year-ago period.

GOOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $117.79 per share and revenue of $249.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.98% and +17.59%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Alphabet Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Alphabet Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.47. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.97.

We can also see that GOOG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GOOG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.