Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed at $86.46, marking a -1.67% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alphabet Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Alphabet Inc. to post earnings of $1.20 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $63.23 billion, up 2.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.68 per share and revenue of $234.01 billion, which would represent changes of -16.58% and +10.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Alphabet Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Alphabet Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.74, so we one might conclude that Alphabet Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that GOOG has a PEG ratio of 1.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GOOG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, which puts it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GOOG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

