Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed at $101.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.61% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 14.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alphabet Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Alphabet Inc. to post earnings of $1.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $56.95 billion, up 1.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.12 per share and revenue of $247.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.28% and +5.64%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. Alphabet Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Alphabet Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.7.

We can also see that GOOG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.41 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.