Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed at $2,296.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.03% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alphabet Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $26.26, down 3.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $58.1 billion, up 14.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $110.17 per share and revenue of $244.04 billion, which would represent changes of -1.81% and +15.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.27% lower. Alphabet Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.15. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.33.

Investors should also note that GOOG has a PEG ratio of 1.14 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GOOG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.