Alphabet Inc. Earnings Rise In Q3

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $11.25 billion, or $16.40 per share. This compares with $7.07 billion, or $10.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $11.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $46.17 billion from $40.50 billion last year.

Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $11.25 Bln. vs. $7.07 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $16.40 vs. $10.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $11.29 -Revenue (Q3): $46.17 Bln vs. $40.50 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.