Alphabet Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $20.69 billion, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $13.62 billion, or $1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $86.31 billion from $76.05 billion last year.

Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $20.69 Bln. vs. $13.62 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.64 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.59 -Revenue (Q4): $86.31 Bln vs. $76.05 Bln last year.

