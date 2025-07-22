Alphabet Inc. Stock (GOOG) Opinions on Upcoming Earnings Report

Recent discussions on X about Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) have centered around the company's upcoming earnings report, set for July 23, 2025, with many users expressing anticipation for strong results. Posts highlight confidence in Alphabet's fundamentals, particularly its cash flow and growth in the cloud market, sparking lively debates on potential stock movements. The chatter reflects a mix of optimism and curiosity as investors await key updates.

Additionally, there’s notable buzz on X regarding Alphabet’s Waymo robotaxi expansion into new major cities, with some users pointing to this as a bullish signal for future growth. Despite this, a few voices remain cautious, citing broader market struggles and past underperformance compared to other mega-cap tech stocks. The diversity of opinions keeps the conversation dynamic and engaging as earnings day approaches.

Alphabet Inc. Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GOOG stock 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Alphabet Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,915 institutional investors add shares of Alphabet Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 2,086 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Alphabet Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOOG in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 07/22/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

WestPark Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/09/2025

Alphabet Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOOG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GOOG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $205.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nat Schindler from Scotiabank set a target price of $240.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Lloyd Walmsley from UBS set a target price of $192.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $200.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer set a target price of $220.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Curtis Shauger from WestPark Capital set a target price of $210.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Justin Patterson from Keybanc set a target price of $185.0 on 04/09/2025

