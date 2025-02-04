Alphabet Inc. Profit Advances In Q4, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $26.536 billion, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $20.687 billion, or $1.64 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $96.469 billion from $86.310 billion last year.

Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $26.536 Bln. vs. $20.687 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.15 vs. $1.64 last year. -Revenue: $96.469 Bln vs. $86.310 Bln last year.

